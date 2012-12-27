WuXi PharmaTech sets up clinical trials JV with PRA

Chinese contract research organization WuXi PharmaTech (NYSE: WX) and PRA, a global clinical CRO, have signed a joint venture agreement to offer a broad platform of Phase I-IV clinical trial services in China, Hong Kong and Macau. The joint venture will provide services including clinical trial monitoring, project management, regulatory strategy and submissions, data management, biostatistics, drug safety reporting, and medical monitoring.

The clinical operations of WuXi and PRA in China will combine to operate as an independent CRO and will be jointly owned by their respective parent companies. WuXi will contribute clinical and regulatory experience to the joint venture from its China-based clinical organization. That organization covers all regions of the country and has employees working in 16 Chinese cities, with offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou. WuXi will also supply laboratory services to the joint venture through a preferred provider arrangement.

PRA offers the venture a wealth of global resources and clinical research expertise, reflected in more than 3,100 studies conducted over the last five years and contributions to 40 approved drugs in several therapeutic areas. PRA will also support the venture with its China-based staff and global technology capabilities, encompassing data capture, trial management and other IT systems. The companies will market the joint venture's services to their respective customers.