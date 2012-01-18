Monday 29 September 2025

XOMA acquires US rights to perindopril franchise

Pharmaceutical
18 January 2012

California, USA-based XOMA Corp (Nasdaq: XOMA) says it has acquired US rights to the perindopril franchise from France’s Laboratoires Servier, XOMA's partner for its lead product candidate, gevokizumab (formerly XOMA 052), which failed in mid-stage trials but is now being studied by the US firm as an acne treatment and for the non-infectious form of the eye disease uveitis.

The leading French independent drugmaker entered into a development and commercialization deal with XOMA last year for XOMA 052, which involved an upfront of $35 million and $470 million in milestones which could reach as much as $800 if XOMA does not re-acquire US rights (The Pharma Letter January 5, 2011).

The latest agreement includes the branded product (perindopril erbumine), a currently marketed angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, and a portfolio of three fixed-dose combination product candidates where perindopril is combined with other active ingredient(s), such as a calcium channel blocker. The proprietary form of perindopril in each of the combination products provides patent protection until 2023. XOMA plans to assume commercialization activities for Aceon on January 23, 2012, following the transfer from Servier's previous licensee.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze