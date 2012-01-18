XOMA acquires US rights to perindopril franchise

California, USA-based XOMA Corp (Nasdaq: XOMA) says it has acquired US rights to the perindopril franchise from France’s Laboratoires Servier, XOMA's partner for its lead product candidate, gevokizumab (formerly XOMA 052), which failed in mid-stage trials but is now being studied by the US firm as an acne treatment and for the non-infectious form of the eye disease uveitis.

The leading French independent drugmaker entered into a development and commercialization deal with XOMA last year for XOMA 052, which involved an upfront of $35 million and $470 million in milestones which could reach as much as $800 if XOMA does not re-acquire US rights (The Pharma Letter January 5, 2011).

The latest agreement includes the branded product (perindopril erbumine), a currently marketed angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, and a portfolio of three fixed-dose combination product candidates where perindopril is combined with other active ingredient(s), such as a calcium channel blocker. The proprietary form of perindopril in each of the combination products provides patent protection until 2023. XOMA plans to assume commercialization activities for Aceon on January 23, 2012, following the transfer from Servier's previous licensee.