Saturday 8 November 2025

Xywav set to become Jazz's next blockbuster in the narcolepsy market, says analyst

Pharmaceutical
27 August 2021
jazzpharma_big

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new indication for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: JAZZ) Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution for the treatment of patients with idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare neurologic disorder that can result in daytime sleepiness despite having a prolonged night sleep.

The expanded use of Xywav in IH will further bolster the drug’s position ahead of the competition and help Jazz hold its lead in the narcolepsy market, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

“Jazz is expected to undertake a switching strategy from Xyrem to its new brand Xywav, in order to offset Xyrem’s sales decline due to generics erosion as the brand approaches the loss of patent exclusivity in 2023,” commented GlobalData’s neurology analyst Sarah Elsayed, adding: “Since Xywav’s first approval in July 2020 in narcolepsy, its uptake in the US has soared, driven mainly by the favorable safety profile of its lower sodium reformulation compared to its predecessor, Xyrem. Given Xywav’s strong clinical and commercial profile, GlobalData expects its exponential growth trajectory to continue into 2027 reaching $1.3 billion in global sales.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novel narcolepsy med to challenge blockbuster Xyrem in USA
15 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Harmony Biosciences gains expanded FDA approval for Wakix
14 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Jazz Pharma gains EU marketing approval for Sunosi
21 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Another sleep drug, but Jazz Pharma can't rest easy
22 July 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze