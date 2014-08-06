Yabao and Changzhou Le Sun partner to develop early-stage oncology compound

Chinese specialty pharma company Yabao is to partner with Changzhou Le Sun to develop Le Sun’s LS-008, a PLK/PI3K dual inhibitor under pre-clinical development.

Yabao will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the compound in China, while Changzhou Le Sun retains majority of exclusive rights in all other markets. Together, they will determine a development plan, performed primarily by Yabao in China.

Peng Wang, president of R&D at Yabao, said: "PLK/PI3K dual inhibition represents a new and promising approach to developing new drugs for several cancers, with the most advanced compounds currently in phase III global development. We strongly believe LS-008 has potential to be best-in-class.”