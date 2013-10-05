Yaroslavl region of Russia to become major center for the country’s pharmaceutical production

The Russian Yaroslavl region is expected to become one of the major centers of the country’s pharmaceutical production over the next several years, due to implementation of a number of investment projects within the region.

It is estimated that total investments in the implementation of all declared projects in the Yaroslavl region may reach $2.5 billion. The Yaroslavl pharmaceutical cluster is expected to be one of the largest in Russia, which will account for up to 15% of the country’s total pharmaceutical production.

Advanced projects at Takeda and Teva