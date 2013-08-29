Zealand and Lilly to work together on type 2 diabetes and obesity therapies

Denmark’s Zealand Pharma (Nasdaq OMX: ZEAL) has announced an exclusive peptide drug R&D collaboration agreement with US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to design and develop potentially novel therapeutic peptides for type 2 diabetes and obesity.
Under the accord, Zealand will collaborate with Lilly in the design and development of potentially first-in-class peptide therapeutics for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity based on a novel approach discovered by Lilly.
The companies will share in the funding, risk and reward of the program. Future expansion of the collaboration to additional drug targets and disease areas is possible. No financial terms of the agreement have been disclosed.
