Zydus gets EUA in India for ZyCoV-D, a needle-free COVID vaccine

India’s Zydus Cadila, a part of Cadila Healthcare (BOM: 532321), today announced that the company has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine which will be administered first on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day.
With this approval, India now has its first COVID-19 vaccine for the adolescents in the 12-18 age group, besides the adult population. ZyCoV-D, is a needle-free vaccine administered using The PharmaJet a needle free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery. This is the first time that a technologically advanced vaccine has been successfully developed on the Plasmid DNA platform for human use, the company said.
