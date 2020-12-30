Zydus scores NAFLD approval in India

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila (BOM: 532321) has scored a major approval in its home market.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for saroglitazar mg for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

NAFLD in India is estimated to affect nearly 25%-30% of the general population. This approval for the condition, along with one of the comorbidities (obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia or metabolic syndrome) provides physicians with a viable treatment option.