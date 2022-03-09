Zydus' Sentynl buys Nulibry rights from BridgeBio

Sentynl Therapeutics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian pharma company Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), has announced a deal with US biopharma company BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO).

The firms have agreed an asset purchase agreement for the sale of BridgeBio’s Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection, a treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening pediatric genetic disorder.

Sentynl will acquire global rights and will be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialization of Nulibry in the USA and developing, manufacturing and commercializing it globally.