Zydus' Sentynl buys Nulibry rights from BridgeBio

Sentynl Therapeutics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian pharma company Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), has announced a deal with US biopharma company BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO).
The firms have agreed an asset purchase agreement for the sale of BridgeBio’s Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection, a treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening pediatric genetic disorder.
Sentynl will acquire global rights and will be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialization of Nulibry in the USA and developing, manufacturing and commercializing it globally.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze