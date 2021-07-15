Zytiga issue shows urgent need for more flexible NHS pricing models, ICR says

The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) has hit out at a decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) not to recommend Zytiga (abiraterone) as a first-line National Health Service (NHS) treatment for newly-diagnosed, advanced prostate cancer.
The NICE first rejected the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: NJ) subsidiary Janssen drug in this indication in June 2020. Then, four months later, the cost-effectiveness watchdog announced it would reconsider its decision.
"We continue to urge NICE and the drug’s manufacturer to sit down together"But now, NICE has concluded not to recommend Zytiga once again. This means men in England and Wales who are first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer have three options.
