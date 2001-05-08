Pharmacia gets US approval for Axert

Pharmacia has been granted approval in the USA for Axert (almotriptanmalate), a drug for migraine licensed from Spain's Almirall Prodesfarma. The product was recently approved in the European Union and has been marketed in Spain since September of last year (Marketletters passim).
A study conducted by Boston Clinical Research, announced at the same time as the US approval, found that Axert 12.5mg showed similar pain relief at two hours in patients with moderate-to-severe migraine attacks to GlaxoSmithKline's Imitrex (sumatriptan succinate), the market leader with sales of just over $1 billion in 2000. However, patients taking Axert reported significantly fewer side effects than the Imitrex group, particularly less chest pain, according to BCR.
