PHARMACIA OFFER OVERSUBSCRIBED

Swedish institutional investors and the general public (the latter getting a 10 Swedish kroner discount on the institutional share offer price of 120 kroner $15.31 have shown a strong interest in buying the shares of the state-owned drugmaker Pharmacia, which is in the process of being privatized. The share offer (Marketletters passim) has been oversubscribed around 2.5 times, and is expected to raise a total of 9.4 billion kroner ($1.2 billion).
The sale of the government's 47.5% stake in the voting shares of Pharmacia comes at a time when the Swedish stock market index, the Affaersvaerlden general index, is down as a result of higher interest rates and concern about the chances of the present government's survival. Pharmacia's president and chief executive Jan Ekberg says the company is "extremely pleased that the offering has received such wide interest from the Swedish public as well as from both Swedish and international investors."
With the sale of Pharmacia's shares completing the first part of the Swedish privatization program, the widely-based public offering has strengthened the Swedish state's finances by over 20 billion kroner. In total, the proceeds of the program exceed 23 billion kroner, the company notes. It has also broadened the Swedish equity market, says Pharmacia, thereby benefiting the whole of Swedish industry.
