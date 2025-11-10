Pharmacia Results Down But Ahead Of Expectations

Swedish pharmaceutical company Pharmacia saw a 5.2% downturn in first-quarter 1995 turnover at 6.44 billion Swedish kroner ($879.2 million), though up 1% on a comparable basis, and operating income 5.6% lower than the like, year-earlier quarter at 1.30 billion kroner. However, before nonrecurring items, operating income showed an 8.9% improvement. Net income was up 5.5% at 825 million kroner. These results were generally ahead of analysts' expectations.

Sales By Geographical Markets Million Kroner Market Sales % Change Europe 3,906 +/- North/South America 1,019 +2 Asia-Pacific 1,325 +3 Other 186 -11 Total 6,436 +1 Divested operations (393)

In the peptide hormones sector, including the human growth hormone Genotropin, sales increased 2% to 664 million kroner for the quarter, with particularly favorable development in Germany, one of Pharmacia's largest markets. The product has now been approved in Germany, France and the Netherlands for the treatment of adults with growth-hormone deficiency, and approval was previously given in Sweden, Denmark, Austria, New Zealand and the Czech Republic.