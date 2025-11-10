Pharmacia's Sales Decline But Profits Rise

Pharmacia of Sweden saw its sales growth slow in the first nine months of 1994. Revenues for the reporting period declined 1% on a pro forma basis to 19.9 billion Swedish kroner ($2.7 billion). 3% growth was recorded after adjustments for divested operations.

Net income was 2.7 billion kroner, up 94.9%. Operating profits were 4.4 billion kroner, ahead 61% on a pro forma basis. After recurring items, the increase was 18%. The increase was attributed to reduced costs resulting from the restructuring of the group following the acquisition of Farmitalia Carlo Erba.

Some of Pharmacia's key pharmaceutical products experienced declining sales. Human growth hormone Genotropin (somatropin) had a decline in sales of 6% to 1.9 billion kroner. Cost containment measures, particularly in Spain, Australia and Italy, adversely affected sales. Trends were said to be favorable in Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands.