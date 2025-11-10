Monday 10 November 2025

Pharmacia's Zinecard: Fast Approval Granted In USA

11 June 1995

Pharmacia's cardioprotective agent Zinecard (dexrazoxane) has been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration under the accelerated approval registration process - full approval of the drug is still dependent on the outcome of an ongoing Phase IV long-term breast cancer study, coded 088050.

Pharmacia submitted the New Drug Application for Zinecard in December 1992, and then again in August 1994 following an advisory panel's recommendation not to approve the drug due to the possibility that it may reduce the anti-tumor effects of doxorubicin. Zinecard is indicated "for reducing the incidence and severity of cardiomyopathy associated with doxorubicin administration in women with metastatic breast cancer who have received a cumulative dose of 300mg/m2 and who...would benefit from continuing therapy with doxorubicin," notes the product's labeling.

Pharmacia said it would be launching Zinecard at the end of this month. The company noted that the outcome of the Phase IV study would determine whether the drug would continue to be available under the accelerated approval protocol pending further data, would be given full approval or would be withdrawn from sale. Data from the trial should be available within one year of the last patient being enrolled.

