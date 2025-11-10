Pharmacia Sees Downturn In Last Independent Results

Sweden's Pharmacia, now merged with Upjohn, posted its final set of results as an independent company, and these showed a downturn in revenues and net income. For the first three quarters of 1995, Pharmacia's revenues declined 2.1% to 19.46 billion Swedish kroner ($2.91 billion).

Operating income fell 22.7% to 3.42 billion kroner, and net income was down 9.8% at 2.4 billion kroner. For comparable units, however, the company says sales were up 2%, and points out that the downturn in income is due to greater R&D spending, which was 350 million kroner, or 15% higher than for the like, 1994 period, at 2.9 billion kroner.

As a result of disappointment in the figures, the newly-quoted Pharmacia & Upjohn depositary shares on the Stockholm exchange fell 9.50 kroner to 218.5 kroner.