Pharmacia unveils Biovitrum in Sweden

Pharmacia Corp announced today that it has signed an agreement with agroup of outside investors led by MPM Capital LP and Nordic Capital to create Biovitrum AB, a new Sweden-based biotechnology company.

Under the terms of the deal, the outside investor group will be putting in up to $130 million into the new venture, which is to consist of Pharmacia's Sweden-based metabolic disease research group, its related biopharmaceutical development unit and its blood fractionation business.

Fred Hassan, Pharmacia's chief executive, said that by setting up Biovitrum, "we are creating a new company that combines strong financial resources, research expertise and an entrepreneurial spirit." His enthusiasm was echoed by Hakan Astrom, head of Pharmacia's operations in Sweden, who claimed that Biovitrum will make a major contribution to the country's "growing role as a center of biotechnology excellence in Europe."