Pharmacia & Upjohn Executives Named

With the completion of the merger of US drugmaker Upjohn and Sweden's Pharmacia (see Marketletters passim and page 5), the new company's president and chief executive, John Zabriskie, has announced the following executive appointments:

Goran Ando, executive vice president (EVP), worldwide Science and Technology, responsible for worldwide coordination of research and new technology, product development, technical operations, business development and information technology, who will be located in London; Robert Salisbury, EVP, finance and administration and chief financial officer, responsible for strategic planning and investor relations, European finance and administration, corporate finance, corporate communications and human resources, located in London; Kenneth Cyrus, senior vice president (SVP), general counsel and secretary, based in London; Lamerto Andreotti, SVP and president Italy Pharma Product Center, located in Milan, Italy; Lars Ingelmark, SVP and president Sweden Pharma Product Center, located in Sweden; Ley Smith, EVP and president US Pharma Product Center, located in Kalamazoo, USA; Jorgen Johnsson, president, Pharmacia & Upjohn Consumer Pharmaceuticals, located in Helsingborg, Sweden; Jack Jackson, SVP and president, North American Pharma Market Region, based in Kalamazoo; Fernando Leal, SVP and president, Asia-Pacific Pharma Market; Gilles Pajot, SVP and president, Europe Pharma Market Region, based in Paris, France; Birgit Stattin-Jellheden, SVP, worldwide product development, based in London; Carlos Salvagni, SVP, technical operations, located in Kalamazoo; Mats Pettersson, SVP, business development, located in London; Hakan Astrom, SVP, strategic planning and investor relations, based in London; Lars Lindegren, SVP, corporate projects, based in London; Donald Parfet, SVP, affiliated businesses, based in Kalamazoo; Lars-Goran Andren, president, Biosensor, located in Uppsala, Sweden; Robert Costello, president, pharmaceutical commercial services, based in Kalamazoo; Peter Croden, president, animal health, based in Kalamazoo; Arne Forsell, president, Pharmacia Biotech, based in Uppsala; and Jan Wurtz, president, diagnostics, based in Uppsala. Meantime, Jerry Mitchell has resigned from Upjohn, where he was responsible for R&D since 1989, finally as a board director and vice chairman.