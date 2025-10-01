Pharmacia & Upjohn First Combined Results

Announcing results for the first time since their merger late last year, Pharmacia & Upjohn Inc says net sales improved 3.6% to $6.95 billion for the year and were up 3.9% for the fourth quarter at $1.81 billion.

Excluding charges related to the merger, which was consummated last November, primary earnings per share rose 8% to $1.80 on net earnings of $924 million (before charges) for the year over the separate companies' combined figures for 1994. Including restructuring charges and merger costs in 1995, and restructuring charges and discontinued operations in 1994, primary EPS were $1.43 on net earnings of $739 million in 1995, compared to $1.63 per share on net earnings of $835 million achieved in 1994.

In 1996, commented P&U's president and chief executive John Zabriskie, "we will begin experiencing the benefits of our strengthened global distribution capabilities. We have already refocused our R&D efforts and will invest in the innovative technologies that will drive our growth and leadership positions in important therapeutic areas." R&D investment reached $1.25 billion in 1995, 8% higher than combined spending in 1994. P&U also expects to realize more than $500 million in annualized cost savings from the merger by end-1998, 85% of which are expected to have full-year effect in 1997.