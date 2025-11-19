Pharmacia & Upjohn Gets EU Go-Ahead

The European Commission has approved the merger of Upjohn and Pharmacia (Marketletters passim). The Commission suggested that the merger will create "a significant addition" of shares in the market of plain corticosteroids in Sweden and an overlap of R&D activities in solid tumors and Parkinson's disease. But "close examination has shown that this does not raise major concerns" under the European Union's merger regulations.
Based on the Commission's assessment, together the firms will rank ninth and account for around 2.5% of pharmaceutical sales worldwide, with a slightly higher market share in Europe.
In the USA, the Federal Trade Commission had asked for additional information on certain compounds in the research pipelines of the two companies. The two companies are said to be putting this information together.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze