Pharmacia & Upjohn Gets EU Go-Ahead

The European Commission has approved the merger of Upjohn and Pharmacia (Marketletters passim). The Commission suggested that the merger will create "a significant addition" of shares in the market of plain corticosteroids in Sweden and an overlap of R&D activities in solid tumors and Parkinson's disease. But "close examination has shown that this does not raise major concerns" under the European Union's merger regulations.

Based on the Commission's assessment, together the firms will rank ninth and account for around 2.5% of pharmaceutical sales worldwide, with a slightly higher market share in Europe.

In the USA, the Federal Trade Commission had asked for additional information on certain compounds in the research pipelines of the two companies. The two companies are said to be putting this information together.