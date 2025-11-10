Pharmacia & Upjohn Talks With FTC

Pharmacia & Upjohn extended its offer to exchange Pharmacia shares held in the USA until October 27 from the original deadline of October 20. The extension was made due to onging talks with the US federal Trade Commission, which have now been concluded.
Agreement has been reached with the staff of the Bureau of Competition of the FTC on terms of a consent order and an interim agreement to continue R&D in preparation to out-license a potential anticancer compound in Pharmacia's pipeline.
The compound refered to is 9-aminocamptothecin, a topoisomerase I inhibitor. Upjohn has also been developing a product in the same class, irinotecan. Under the FTC agreement, P&U has to grant a license for 9-AC to be marketed by another company in the USA within the next 12 months.
