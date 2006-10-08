Pharmacists counter with monopoly claim

The announcement by Pfizer, the world's largest drugmaker and biggest target for counterfeit drugs, of changes to its UK distribution process in order to defeat fake drug dealers (see page 10), has been met with accusations of "anticompetitive" and "outrageous" behavior by pharmacists.
Instead of employing 18 wholesalers to supply Pfizer's products across the UK, the drugmaker will arrange its own distribution with the assistance of the UniChem delivery company. John D'Arcy, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, said that regulatory and legal challenges were being considered, since Pfizer's 15% of the UK drugs market would now be in the hands of one distributor.
Parallel drug traders claimed that fakes were an excuse for Pfizer's actions, a position implicitly backed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA), which says that parallel trade is not the source of fake drugs in the UK.
