Pharmacists, physicians endorse Medicare Part D

Substantial majorities of pharmacists (86%) and physicians (92%) say that the Medicare prescription drug benefit (Marketletters passim) is helping people save money on drugs, according to two new US opinion polls.

The surveys, which involved nationally-representative random samples of 802 pharmacists and 834 office-based physicians, respectively, were commissioned by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a California, USA-based non-profit, private foundation that provides information and analysis on health care issues. More details of both survey data are available from the KFF web site: www.kff.org.