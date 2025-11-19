Pharmacists View FDA reform

The Board of Directors of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists says that it has "felt compelled" to issue a policy position to advocate a "reasonable approach" to the subject of reform of the Food and Drug Administration.

The ASHP says that it has been a "keen observer of the active debate" on potential reforms at the agency. It supports the overall mission of the FDA, according to the Board, as well as "certain procedural reforms to enhance its timeliness without compromising its effectiveness." Therefore, it has published the following policy position, and has directed that advocacy efforts be initiated on its behalf:

- to support management reforms at the FDA that minimize the time and expense associated with approval of drug products, without compromising the agency's vital mandate of ensuring that new drug products are safe and effective, and that all drug products and drug manufacturers meet minimum quality standards;