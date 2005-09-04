Pharmacopeia and Organon extend collaboration

Pharmacopeia, a US innovator in the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics, says that it has extended its long-standing and successful collaboration with Organon, the human health division of Dutch firm Akzo Nobel.

The partnership has delivered multiple lead series that are currently being advanced towards or through preclinical toxicological studies in anticipation of initiating clinical trials. As a consequence of the success to date, the alliance, initiated in 2002, has been extended to 2007. Organon elected to continue the collaboration by accepting the latest preclinical lead candidate generated by Pharmacopeia's integrated and proprietary drug discovery and development platform.

Under the terms of the initial agreement, acceptance of this latest lead candidate prior to the end of 2005, along with clear progress on further lead series, resulted in the continuation of the accord. This also terminated Organon's right to a credit against future milestone payments referenced in the amendment to the collaboration agreement from July 13, which was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18.