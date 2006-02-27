Pharmacopeia/Biovitrum accord advances candidate

USA-based small-molecule therapeutics specialist Pharmacopeia says that, together with Sweden's Biovitrum AB, it has discovered a new class of compounds that target a novel kinase involved in metabolic diseases. Building on this achievement, the series will progress into the next phase, focused on compound optimization.
Under the terms of the deal, which is focused on multiple targets, Biovitrum will be responsible for advancing the compounds through preclinical and clinical development and onto the market. In return, Pharmacopeia is entitled to receive milestone payments if collaboration programs progress into lead optimization and through clinical development. Additionally, if therapeutic products are marketed based on compounds derived from the collaboration, Pharmacopeia will be entitled to receive royalties on sales.
