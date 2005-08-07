Pharmacopeia closes $8.5M financing

US firm Pharmacopeia says that it has closed a private placement financing of 2,470,000 common shares to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds of nearly $8.5 million. Jefferies & Co acted as financial advisor and sole placement agent for the financing.
"Proceeds from this financing will allow Pharmacopeia to continue to advance its internal therapeutic programs," stated Les Browne, the firm's chief executive. "With the added support of this new group of investors, we will continue to build our development capability and pave the way for our candidates to progress towards clinical trials," he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze