Pharmacopeia closes $8.5M financing

US firm Pharmacopeia says that it has closed a private placement financing of 2,470,000 common shares to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds of nearly $8.5 million. Jefferies & Co acted as financial advisor and sole placement agent for the financing.

"Proceeds from this financing will allow Pharmacopeia to continue to advance its internal therapeutic programs," stated Les Browne, the firm's chief executive. "With the added support of this new group of investors, we will continue to build our development capability and pave the way for our candidates to progress towards clinical trials," he noted.