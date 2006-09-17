Pharmacopeia earns milestone from S-P

Pharmacopeia, an innovator in the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics, says that US drug major Schering-Plough has initiated a Phase I clinical trial in the USA with a new compound identified from the companies' collaboration in the oncology therapeutic area.

"We are very pleased to see another compound from our highly productive collaboration with Schering-Plough move into clinical development," said Les Browne, chief executive of Pharmacopeia. "Our strategy of combining internal and collaborative drug discovery and development is proving to be an excellent way to balance risk and maximize the return on our capabilities. We believe our growing pipeline of partnered and internal therapeutic candidates is evidence of the success of our strategy," he added.

Pharmacopeia will receive an undisclosed cash milestone payment from S-P as a result of the firm's initiation of clinical studies, and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments if the program advances further. It will also receive royalties on sales of any therapeutic products incorporating compounds derived from the program.