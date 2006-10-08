Pharmacopeia extends accord with S-P

Pharmacopeia has extended its collaboration with fellow US drugmaker Schering-Plough until April of 2007. Their alliance, in which the latter supports the former's research in an undisclosed area, was signed in 2003 and had been due to end this month.

The terms of the agreement extension call for S-P to continue to pay Pharmacopeia research funding for 10 full-time chemistry employees until April 2007 and, as before, to pay preclinical, clinical and regulatory milestones to the extent therapeutic candidates that result from the collaboration advance through development and toward commercialization. Further, Pharmacopeia will continue to be entitled to receive royalty payments on sales of any therapeutic products resulting from the collaboration. Financial details were not disclosed.

The goal of the collaboration has been, and will continue to be during the extended research term, to deliver development-ready therapeutic candidates for the S-P pipeline. The companies agreed to extend the accord in order to advance one of the ongoing programs toward this goal.