Pharmacopeia licenses B-MS' DARA portfolio

Pharmacopeia has entered an exclusive licensing deal with fellow US firm Bristol-Myers Squibb for worldwide development and commercialization rights to compounds discovered by the latter that possess dual angiotensin and endothelin receptor antagonist (DARA) activity. Pharmacopeia acquired exclusive rights to certain lead and backup DARA development candidates under the Bristol-Myers Squibb patents claiming these compounds and plans to initiate preclinical studies immediately.
