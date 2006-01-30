Pharmacopeia set to receive milestone for RA drug

Pharmacopeia says that fellow US company Bristol-Myers-Squibb has begun Phase I trials of a novel small-molecule drug candidate, developed in a collaboration between the two firms which was established in December 1997 (Marketletters passim). The new drug candidate, which is a novel p38 kinase inhibitor, is a potential treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, and is the second compound that has moved to the stage of clinical development following the partnership.
B-M S says it will begin a Phase I trial of the drug in the treatment of RA at a range of Canadian sites. Under the terms of this agreement, Pharmacopeia will receive developmental milestones, and will also receive royalty payments based on the commerciliazation of any products. To date, Pharmacopeia's collaborations with multiple partners have produced four candidate compounds currently in human clinical trials and six others in preclinical development.
