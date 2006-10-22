Saturday 8 November 2025

Pharmacopeia to raise $25M in stock offer

22 October 2006

Pharmacopeia, a USA-based innovator in the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics, has agreed to the sale of its common stock and warrants in an underwritten offering for aggregate proceeds of around $25.0 million. Net proceeds to Pharmacopeia after discounts and commissions but before expenses of the offering will be $23.1 million. Under the terms of the financing, Pharmacopeia will sell about 5.8 million shares of newly-issued common stock at a price of $4.28 each to certain institutional investors. The shares were priced at market, based on the closing on October 12. Completion of the offering is expected to take place on or about October 18, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

As part of the transaction, investors purchased warrants to buy around 1.45 million additional shares at an exercise price of $5.14. The warrants will remain exercisable for a period of five years from the closing of the financing.

Pharmacopeia intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include expenditures related to its development and discovery programs and increasing its working capital. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Pharmacopeia.

