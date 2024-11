Company Overview

Headquartered in Holbaek, Denmark, Pharmacosmos was founded in 1965 as a highly specialised company focused on carbohydrate chemistry and a global leader in the development of innovative treatments for patients suffering from iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia.

With companies in the UK, Ireland, Nordics, Germany, the USA, and China, as well as through partners, Pharmacosmos markets its products around the world.