Pharmacovigilance World

A specialist meeting for drug safety and pharmacovigilance professionals focused on strengthening patient safety and inspection readiness in an increasingly data-driven environment.

The programme explores how organisations are evolving PV operating models across the product lifecycle—combining regulatory compliance with proactive risk management and modern safety signal practices. With an accompanying expo, the event also provides a forum to assess technologies and services supporting automation, analytics, safety systems and real-world data integration.

Pharmacovigilance and drug safety leaders (signal detection/management, case processing, safety surveillance)

Risk management and benefit–risk teams

Regulatory affairs and regulatory intelligence professionals

Medical affairs, clinical safety and PV-in-clinical-trials stakeholders

Quality, audit and inspection readiness teams (PV systems & QMS)

PV outsourcing/vendor oversight leaders

Technology and service providers (PV systems, automation, data/analytics, RWE, AI tools)

Two-day conference + expo format with structured networking and exhibitor engagement

