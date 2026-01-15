Pharmacovigilance World

Thursday 15 January 2026

16 June 202617 June 2026
London, UKHilton London Kensington
A specialist meeting for drug safety and pharmacovigilance professionals focused on strengthening patient safety and inspection readiness in an increasingly data-driven environment.

The programme explores how organisations are evolving PV operating models across the product lifecycle—combining regulatory compliance with proactive risk management and modern safety signal practices. With an accompanying expo, the event also provides a forum to assess technologies and services supporting automation, analytics, safety systems and real-world data integration.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Pharmacovigilance and drug safety leaders (signal detection/management, case processing, safety surveillance)
  • Risk management and benefit–risk teams
  • Regulatory affairs and regulatory intelligence professionals
  • Medical affairs, clinical safety and PV-in-clinical-trials stakeholders
  • Quality, audit and inspection readiness teams (PV systems & QMS)
  • PV outsourcing/vendor oversight leaders
  • Technology and service providers (PV systems, automation, data/analytics, RWE, AI tools)

Scale

  • Two-day conference + expo format with structured networking and exhibitor engagement
  • The organiser does not publish a single fixed headline figure for total attendees/exhibitors on the main event page

What to expect

  • Practical sessions on signal detection and management, aggregate reporting (PSUR/PBRER/DSUR), risk management plans, and benefit–risk assessment
  • Discussion of evolving regulatory expectations and inspection readiness across global PV environments
  • Increasing focus on AI/automation in case processing and safety analytics, plus real-world data integration
  • Dedicated networking breaks and expo time to meet peers and explore PV technologies and service partners


