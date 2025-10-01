Pharmacyclics' Gadolite Approved In UK

California, USA-based Pharmacyclics says it has received approval from the UK's Medicines Control Agency to market its Gadolite Oral Suspension for use as a magnetic resonance imaging contrast agent in the diagnosis of pelvic and abdominal disorders. The company has signed an agreement with UK firm E-Z-EM Ltd, for marketing Gadolite in the UK and subsequently in the rest of Europe, where marketing applications will be filed under the European Union's mutual recognition process.
