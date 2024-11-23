Pharmacyclics To Offer 2 Million Shares

- Pharmacyclics has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 2 million shares. The firm hopes to raise $34 million in net proceeds to fund R&D and third-party manufacturing of product supply, to conduct clinical trials and for capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.
