PharmaCyte Biotech

Founded in the late 1990s and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PharmaCyte lists publicly under ticker PMCB; Josh Silverman currently serves as interim CEO.

The company’s core technology, Cell-in-a-Box, encapsulates genetically engineered human cells so they can be implanted into patients. In oncology, the approach aims to convert a pro-drug into its active, cancer-killing form close to tumor sites - for instance, using encapsulated cells to locally activate ifosfamide near pancreatic or other solid tumors. In diabetes, encapsulated insulin-producing cells are intended to act as a “bio-artificial pancreas.”

PharmaCyte’s stated mission is to develop cell-based therapies that deliver potent therapeutic molecules directly at disease sites, reducing systemic toxicity while offering scalable cell-therapy solutions. Strategy has recently broadened: beyond internal development, the company is exploring external investments and partnerships to maximize shareholder value.

Publicly disclosed pipeline activities have been limited. The company previously reported positive preclinical data in malignant ascites and solid tumor models, and initiated a pig-study as part of its translational development plan. However, in its 2023 corporate update the board indicated a pause in active spending on these programs while a review is underway; until that review concludes, no clinical trials are publicly ongoing.

Recent corporate developments include a $7 million funding round closed in August 2025, which the company said strengthens its financial flexibility and supports both its ongoing initiatives and potential new investments. In November 2023, PharmaCyte invested $5 million in women’s-health firm Femasys, Inc., signaling an expanded capital-deployment strategy.

Looking ahead, PharmaCyte states it plans to request a meeting with regulators to define a path forward for its encapsulation technology, while continuing to evaluate partnership and investment opportunities. The company appears to be recalibrating its business model — balancing technology development with external investments — while maintaining a modest cash burn.

In sum, PharmaCyte Biotech today represents a small-cap biotech with a legacy cell-therapy platform, limited near-term clinical activity, but a financial cushion and flexibility seeking to reposition via capital investments and selective development or partnership strategies.