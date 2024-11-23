Pharmadigm Begins Ph II With PB005 In Burns

- Pharmadigm has commenced a Phase II clinical trial with itsflagship compound PB005, an injectable form of the naturally-occurring steroid hormone dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate. The open-label trial will study the product in 28 severely-burned patients who require skin grafting. PB005 will be administered once a day for a period of at least six days. Clinical endpoints are rate of wound closure at skin graft donor sites and at primary burn sites.
