PharmaFrontiers in-licenses T cell RA vaccine

Texas, USA-based PharmaFrontiers, a specialist developer of cell therapies, says that it has acquired an exclusive worldwide license for an autologous T cell vaccine for rheumatoid arthritis developed by the Shanghai Institute for Biological Sciences, at the Chinese Academy of Science. The agreement includes all intellectual property rights and research results.

Early clinical trial data indicate that the vaccine induces immune responses that correlate with clinical improvements measured as reductions in criteria set out by the American College of Rheumatology.

In exchange for the license, PharmaFrontiers will make an initial payment, of an undisclosed sum, in addition to royalties based on the sale of any commercilized products. Financial details of the agreement were not made public.