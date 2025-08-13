Pharmagene - "Phase Zero" In Drug Development

After a 600% increase in revenues for the first nine months of 1998 toL462,251 ($763,499), Pharmagene, founded in 1996, is set to break into profit within the next two years, according to its chief executive, Alastair Riddell.

The company has three core business areas in which it plans to grow: near-term, service contract revenues and growing data product revenues; medium-term database subscription fees; and long-term drug target and molecule licensing revenues.

Phase Zero Pharmagene is distinguished by its establishment of Phase Zero, a new concept in drug development with the "ability to transform human tissue into knowledge." It has set up a network of contacts through which human tissue is donated to the company via ethically and legally acceptable channels. The core competencies of pharmacology, protein biochemistry, genomics and informatics are then applied to increase knowledge of the metabolism, pharmacokinetics and toxicity associated with the tissue.