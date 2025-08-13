Wednesday 13 August 2025

Pharmagene - "Phase Zero" In Drug Development

10 December 1998

After a 600% increase in revenues for the first nine months of 1998 toL462,251 ($763,499), Pharmagene, founded in 1996, is set to break into profit within the next two years, according to its chief executive, Alastair Riddell.

The company has three core business areas in which it plans to grow: near-term, service contract revenues and growing data product revenues; medium-term database subscription fees; and long-term drug target and molecule licensing revenues.

Phase Zero Pharmagene is distinguished by its establishment of Phase Zero, a new concept in drug development with the "ability to transform human tissue into knowledge." It has set up a network of contacts through which human tissue is donated to the company via ethically and legally acceptable channels. The core competencies of pharmacology, protein biochemistry, genomics and informatics are then applied to increase knowledge of the metabolism, pharmacokinetics and toxicity associated with the tissue.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

As the FDA Goes AI-First, Biopharma Must Rethink Regulatory Operations
Pharmaceutical
As the FDA Goes AI-First, Biopharma Must Rethink Regulatory Operations
12 August 2025
Biotechnology
Bayer to pay up to $1.3 billion for rights to Kumquat’s KRAS G12D inhibitor
12 August 2025
Biotechnology
Padcev plus Keytruda improves survival in bladder cancer patients
12 August 2025
Generics
Viatris first to win US approval for generic Venofer
12 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Regulatory round-up: 11 August 2025
12 August 2025
Biotechnology
Rezo Therapeutics appoints Derek Hicks as CEO
12 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and UK government launch joint obesity care innovation program
12 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Iovance
A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze