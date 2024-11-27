Wednesday 27 November 2024

8 March 20259 March 2025
Paris, FranceParis Expo Porte de Versailles
PharmagoraPlus is the largest pharmacy show in France, and is dedicated to pharmacists, healthcare professionals, and pharmacy professionals.

The event spans over two days, to discover new products, services, suppliers, attend conferences, exchange with pharmacy leaders and network. 

Attendees can expect sessions, workshops and round tables organised by the scientific committee. Opinion leaders and institutional and educational partners such as USPO, the FSPF, the ANEPF, Atoopharm, or Le Moniteur des pharmacies will be present at the event.

