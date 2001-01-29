Pharmalicensing.com and BIA link for preferential access

The UK's BioIndustry Association and Pharmalicensing.com have announceda strategic partnership for on-line promotion of technology licensing opportunities and company services and expertise. This will give the BIA's more than 300 member organizations preferential access to Pharmalicensing.com's on-line service and resources, including its monthly audience of over 30,000 companies worldwide. Pharmalicensing.com will also distribute BIA news, expertise and conference information to the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries, says the former's managing director, Steve Poile.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze