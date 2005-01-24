PharmaMar's Zalypsis moves to Phase I

Madrid, Spain-based PharmaMar says that its fifth new marine compound Zalypsis (PM00104/50), a novel chemical entity related to marine natural compounds, is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

The new Phase I study is dose-escalating, prospective, open-label, non-randomized and multicenter in design, and aims to determine the safety, tolerability and maximum tolerated and recommended dose of Zalypsis, which will be administered as a one-hour intravenous infusion every three weeks to patients with advanced solid tumours or lymphoma.