PharmaMar's Zalypsis moves to Phase I

Madrid, Spain-based PharmaMar says that its fifth new marine compound Zalypsis (PM00104/50), a novel chemical entity related to marine natural compounds, is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
The new Phase I study is dose-escalating, prospective, open-label, non-randomized and multicenter in design, and aims to determine the safety, tolerability and maximum tolerated and recommended dose of Zalypsis, which will be administered as a one-hour intravenous infusion every three weeks to patients with advanced solid tumours or lymphoma.
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