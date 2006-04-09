PharmaMar updates AACR on development of three drugs

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar presented preclinical research data on three of its developmental products at the 97th annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research, held in Washington DC.
The drugs covered were: Aplidin (plitidespsin), which is in Phase II trials as a treatment for solid and hematological malignancies; Zalypsis (PM00104), which is a novel synthetic alkaloid that has demonstrated in vitro activity against solid and non-solid tumor cell lines; and PM02734 a member of the Kahalaide F family of compounds, which is currently in Phase I trials as an antitumor agent.
The firm added that the most advanced drug of the three, Aplidin, has been designated an Orphan Drug for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma by both European and US regulatory authorities.
