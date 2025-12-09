Tuesday 9 December 2025

Pharmapack

21 January 202622 January 2026
Paris, FranceParis Expo, Porte de Versailles
a leading European meeting place for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery, bringing together innovation across devices, materials, machinery and associated services.

Across two days in Paris, the event combines a busy exhibition floor with a conference programme focused on emerging trends, regulatory and sustainability priorities, patient-centric design, and the technologies shaping next-generation drug delivery and primary packaging. It’s designed for pharma professionals looking to source partners, discover new solutions, and stay current on developments across the supply chain.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Packaging, device and drug-delivery leaders from pharma and biotech
  • Engineering, manufacturing, procurement and quality professionals across the supply chain
  • R&D and innovation teams focused on primary packaging, combination products and patient-centric delivery
  • CDMOs, packaging suppliers, device developers, materials specialists and machinery providers

Scale

  • Total attendees: 6,000+
  • Exhibiting companies: 400+
  • Content sessions: 65+
  • Countries represented: 90+

What to expect

  • A high-density exhibition showcasing packaging, drug-delivery devices, materials, components and machinery solutions
  • A conference programme exploring innovation, sustainability, patient safety and performance in pharma packaging and delivery
  • Strong networking opportunities with decision-makers from pharma/biotech and specialist suppliers across the value chain
  • A fast-paced, two-day format built for efficient meetings, sourcing and partnership-building


