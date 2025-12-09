Pharmapack

a leading European meeting place for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery, bringing together innovation across devices, materials, machinery and associated services.

Across two days in Paris, the event combines a busy exhibition floor with a conference programme focused on emerging trends, regulatory and sustainability priorities, patient-centric design, and the technologies shaping next-generation drug delivery and primary packaging. It’s designed for pharma professionals looking to source partners, discover new solutions, and stay current on developments across the supply chain.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Packaging, device and drug-delivery leaders from pharma and biotech

Engineering, manufacturing, procurement and quality professionals across the supply chain

R&D and innovation teams focused on primary packaging, combination products and patient-centric delivery

CDMOs, packaging suppliers, device developers, materials specialists and machinery providers

Scale

Total attendees: 6,000+

6,000+ Exhibiting companies: 400+

400+ Content sessions: 65+

65+ Countries represented: 90+

What to expect