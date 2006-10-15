PharmaSwiss opens new Serbian plant

According to a report on the Serbian government's website, the Health Minister, Tomica Milosavljevic, attended the opening of Slovenian drugmaker PharmaSwiss' new Belgrade drug production facility. The new site will employ around 200 people and will focus on the production of amlodipine, diclofenac duo and monopril.
Goran Stojanovic, PharmaSwiss' director of operations in Serbia, said that the firm's 3.5 million-euro ($4.4 million) investment in the new plant would benefit both company operations and the local economy. He added that the group expects to export half of the facility's annual output to the European Union.
