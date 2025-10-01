Pharmavit Reports Flat 1995 Results

Hungarian drugmaker Pharmavit reported consolidated net sales of 4.95 billion forint ($34.2 million) for 1995, with gross profit at 820 million forint and net profit of 700 million forint, according to MTI Econews. The figures are roughly the same as the previous year.
Pharmavit, for which Bristol-Myers Squibb is currently bidding to acquire a 90% stake, employs 250 people, and has subsidiaries in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Romania. Its leading product is the effervescent vitamin C tablet Plussz which, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, saw 1995 sales fall to 200 million tablets from 270 million the previous years. The decline was attributed to price and value-added tax rises and a downturn in the Hungarian economy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze