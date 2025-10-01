Pharmavit Reports Flat 1995 Results

Hungarian drugmaker Pharmavit reported consolidated net sales of 4.95 billion forint ($34.2 million) for 1995, with gross profit at 820 million forint and net profit of 700 million forint, according to MTI Econews. The figures are roughly the same as the previous year.

Pharmavit, for which Bristol-Myers Squibb is currently bidding to acquire a 90% stake, employs 250 people, and has subsidiaries in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Romania. Its leading product is the effervescent vitamin C tablet Plussz which, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, saw 1995 sales fall to 200 million tablets from 270 million the previous years. The decline was attributed to price and value-added tax rises and a downturn in the Hungarian economy.