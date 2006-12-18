Pharmaxis' Bronchitol fast-tracked by FDA

Australian drugmaker Pharmaxis says that the US Food and Drug Administration has selected its cystic fibrosis treatment Bronchitol, a dry powder mannitol formulation, for fast-track review. The firm added that recent research suggests that one third of patients treated with the leading CF therapy, Genentech's Pulmozyme (dornase alfa), experience no improvement in lung function, whereas Bronchitol conferred 7% improvement in a Phase II trial. The company said that it believes the drug has blockbuster potential.
