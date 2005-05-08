Pharmaxis' cystic fibrosis trial reaches recruitment target

Australia's Pharmaxis says that the recruitment target has been reached for its Phase II clinical trial of Bronchitol (a propriety formulation of mannitol) in patients with cystic fibrosis. The study is designed to evaluate the effects of inhaled Bronchitol compared with a placebo.
The trial commenced in 2004 and is being conducted at hospitals in Australia and New Zealand. Patients who volunteered for the study receive either Bronchitol or an inactive placebo twice a day for two weeks. A two-week drug-free period follows, and patients then eceive either a placebo or Bronchitol for two weeks, depending on their first course of treatment.
A scheduled interim assessment of trial progress was undertaken by an independent statistician and the medical director without knowing whether the patients were being treated with Bronchitol or placebo. This assessment revealed better-than-expected variance in the data, enabling results to be achieved with fewer patients. The target recruitment for the trial has therefore been revised downwards from 51 patients to 30 and this target has now been surpassed, the firm said.
