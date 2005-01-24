Pharmaxis submits Aridol for approval

Australian pharmaceutical group Pharmaxis says it has submitted a marketing authorization application for its lung function test Aridol, for utility in the management of asthma, to the country's Therapeutic Goods Administration.
The product is a patented, inhalable dry powder which is administered to the lungs via an inhaler to test for asthma, and determine its severity and the effectiveness of current medication. In addition, it can also help predict whether patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease will receive a clinical benefit from inhaled steroid, the firm noted.
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